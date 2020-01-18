Wyoming HS Indoor Track Makes its Season Debut

The first indoor track weekend of the 2020 season is on Friday and Saturday.

Most teams are headed to Casper, but a few have chosen to head out-of-state to Utah.

Friday, Jan. 17 & Saturday, Jan. 18:

BYU HS Indoor Invitational in Provo, UT – Evanston, Mountain View, Star Valley

Highlights:

Lovell's Quinn Lindsay sets a new meet record in the weight throw of 58-8.75 (old mark was 57-8.25 set in 2008)

Elena Jensen of Mountain View sweeps the 1-mile & 2-mile; Peter Visser of Star Valley wins the 1-mile; Joseph Turner of Mountain View wins the shot put; Emily Gertsch of Star Valley wins the weight throw.

Saturday, Jan. 18:

Natrona Indoor Invite – Big Horn, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cody, Douglas, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Tongue River, Western Heritage, Worland

Ladies Highlights:

1 = Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs) wins 4 events: 55 & 200 meters, 55-meter hurdles, & runs the lead-off leg on the 4x200 relay

2= Riley Smith (Cody) wins 3 events: 800 & 1600 meters, plus runs a leg on the 4x400 relay

Gentlemen's Highlights:

1 = Brock Bomar (Sheridan) wins 3 events: 55 & 200 meters, plus runs a leg on the 4x200 relay

2 = Kyler Ostler (Big Horn) wins 2 events: 400 meters & 55-meter hurdles

We found the team scores through another source. Here they are:

Gillette and a meet in Utah will be the next on teams’ schedule.