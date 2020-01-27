Wyoming HS Open Indoor Track Meet in Laramie 1-24-20 [VIDEOS]

Laramie hosted the 2020 Wyoming High School Open indoor track meet on Friday at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Fieldhouse.

This meet featured a smaller number of teams with Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Green River, Laramie, Rawlins, Rock Springs, and Western Heritage Lutheran Academy in attendance.

Our video above begins with Laramie's Taylor Gardner winning the 55-meter hurdle race. That's followed by a brief sampling of the boy's shot put. Then, it's back to the track for the boys' 55-meter hurdle race won by Laramie's Aidan Morris.

Rock Springs' Kameron Wilson clears the bar in the girls' high jump. She finished in a tie for fourth place. A Cheyenne Central girl's track athlete in the pole vault clears the bar. Back to the shot put for tosses by Central's Dagan Davis, Tanner Bullock, and Corbin Harris. Harris won this event with a toss of 50-feet 7.5 inches. He's the lefty in the video. Gardner also won the girls' long jump with a leap of 15-feet 8 inches. Apologies for the focus issue.

Back to the track, we get a few heats in the boys' 55-meter dash. The last of the three you see has Laramie's Shay Archer winning this event in 6.75 seconds.

Aubry Sanchez of Laramie clears 11-feet 3 inches for her victory in the pole vault. She narrowly missed a school record. That's followed by a little more girls' long jump.

Finally, back to the track for the finish in heat one of the boys' 800-meters. Rawlins' Teric Ledwell finished in a time of 2:29.70. That was good for third place.

WyoPreps' Frank Gambino has more of a recap with some photos courtesy of Darrel Johnson from last Friday.

No team scores were kept for the Wyoming High School Open indoor track meet. Click the button below for a link to full results.