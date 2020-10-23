Wyoming HS State Cross Country Championship Results

The final race of the season has been run. The cross country season has finished after Friday's state championships.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the weather forecast moved all three meets to Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The venues of Douglas (2A), Afton (3A), and Casper(4A), and the start times for the races, all remained the same.

Here are the results of the meets:

CLASS 2A:

Grant Bartlett (So.) of Saratoga won the 2A crown with a time of 18:33.49. This is Bartlett's second state championship.

Addie Pendergast (FR.) of Tongue River finished first with a time of 22:18.23.

Tongue River and Saratoga split the top spot for the boys' team. The teams both finished with 28 points a piece to claim the top spot. This was Saratoga's third straight championship.

Tongue River also claimed the top spot for the girls' team. The team scored a total of 42 points.

CLASS 3A:

Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins won her fourth consecutive Class 3A girls' state championship Friday in Afton. The senior blazed the course in 16:59.6. She finishes her career undefeated in Wyoming. The next closest runner was over 2:30 behind Thorvaldson.

The Cody Fillies repeat as Class 3A Girls' Team State Champions in 2020. They held off Buffalo by three points. Star Valley took third.

Peter Visser from Star Valley wins his third straight Class 3A boys' state championship Friday in Afton. He set a new course record on his home course with a winning time of 15:48.76, about 13 seconds better than his previous mark. Visser finished about 43 seconds ahead of the next runner.

The Lander Tigers are the Class 3A Boys' Team State Champions in 2020. They placed four runners in the top eight and win their first title since 2007.

CLASS 4A:

For the boys, Ben Williams (Sr.) from Jackson takes first with a time of 15:55.16. This is William's first 4A state championship.

Delilah Baedke (Jr.) of Natrona County finished in first with a time of 18:38.45. Baedke is also a first-time 4A state champion.

Jackson took home both the boys and girls team state champions. The boys' teams finished with 78 total points, and the girls' team finished with 45 total points.