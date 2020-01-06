Wyoming in a Decent Place to Keep Your Resolutions

This list says we should be pretty good at keeping resolutions.

Well folks, we're about a week into the new year and the new decade. It's exciting and challenging at the same time. For some of us we're still holding onto those old habits of the past year, much like the Christmas decorations that still haven't been put up.

It's not easy breaking old habits and establishing new ones.

To make things even more unfair, it seems like the place you live can have an affect on your success. Recently, WalletHub compiled a list of the "Best and Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions." After looking at key metrics like gyms per capita, income growth, and employment outlook, they found that some cities are better suited for success than others.

Wyoming ain't looking too bad.

Although the Cowboy State only saw two cities make the list, we were about middle of the pack. Cheyenne came in at number 99 and Casper landed at 135. Although we aren't considered the best when it comes to keeping resolutions, we certainly aren't the worst. Casper was a top 50 choice for keeping financial resolutions, while Cheyenne was a top 20 choice for the same category. Cheyenne also ranked in the top 50 for school- and work-related resolutions.