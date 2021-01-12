Wyoming in Top 10 States Meeting CDC’s Exercise Guidelines

When you live in such a beautiful state, it's hard to sit still.

If you've heard it once, you've heard it a dozen times... "New Year, New Me." The idea is that we shed our bad habits from the year prior to establish good, healthy ones. Often times that includes some sort of fitness resolutions. Whether we want to transform our bodies or just knock off a few of the holiday pounds, being active is always a good idea.

Exercise is so beneficial physically, but also mentally and emotionally.

Last year, I finally established a fitness habit. I've been wanting to do this since before I got married, which was like a decade ago. First off, it was not easy. I had to make a commitment to myself and I had to stop moving my body to "get thin." With my new mentality of "celebrate your body" I have been able to keep up my workout routine through vacations, holidays and changing seasons.

And it sounds like Wyoming is doing much of the same.

We are extremely consistent with exercising in our state. In fact, 27.5 percent of us admit we meet or exceed the physical activity that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. The CDC recommendations include 150 minutes of moderate activity a week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity a week. You can even do a combination of the two.

Wyoming landed at number nine in the nation with the percentage of adults meeting those guidelines. Colorado led the way at 32.5 percent. Coming in at number two on the list was Idaho at 31.4 percent and there was a tie at number three. New Hampshire and Washington DC both recorded 30.7 percent.

Let's make 2021 a year of movement. Remember to always consult your doctor before you begin a workout regimen and start slow. You want to prevent injury, but I also believe that if you start slow you are more likely remain consistent.