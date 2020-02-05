Wyoming in Top Five for States with Most Flu Activity in 2020

For the month of January, Wyoming has finished in the top five on the list of states with the most flu activity. This, according to the Walgreens Flu Index.

While the recent talk has been all about the Coronavirus, it's still that time of year for flu season to be hanging around. The Walgreens Flu Index posted the top ten cities and states for flu activity so far in 2020. Wyoming finished 4th overall for the month of January, as the region surrounding Casper-Riverton, WY finished 3rd overall in the country.

This marks the first time during flu season that a Wyoming region has shown up on the top ten list for the Walgreens Flu Index.

In order to gather the data for each region and state, prescription data and antiviral medications used to treat influenza are analyzed across Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the best way to prevent getting the flu is to get a flu shot each season. To learn more about the Walgreens Flu Index or to learn more about the flu vaccine, you can visit Walgreens.com/flu.