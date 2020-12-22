Wyoming Inmate Dies in Salt Lake City Hospital

An inmate serving out a 5- to 7-year prison sentence died in a Salt Lake City hospital on Tuesday.

According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, an autopsy is pending for Steven Michael Newport. He was sentenced in 2017 for unlawful manufacture or delivery of schedule II drugs.

At the time of his death, Newport was serving time at the Wyoming Honor Farm.

He was 51.

According to the news release, Newport died at the Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City.