With multiple companies racing to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, but 1 in 3 Americans saying they wouldn’t get it even if it's free, WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2020’s States that Vaccinate the Most.

In order to see where people are most responsible about getting vaccines, WalletHub examined the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 18 key metrics, ranging from share of vaccinated children to share of people without health insurance to presence of reported measles outbreaks.

Massachusetts topped the state vaccination rankings, while Wyoming, Texas, New Jersey, Georgia and Mississippi rounded out the bottom end.

According to the report, Wyoming has the lowest influenza vaccination coverage for children, 46.00 percent, which is 1.8 times lower than in Massachusetts, the state with the highest at 81.10 percent.

Wyoming also has the third lowest share of teenagers with up-to-date human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and meningococcal ACWY vaccination.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-that-vaccinate-the-most/66237/

