Wyoming is a Great Place to Go to Find Lots of Breweries

Since the mid 1990s, the amount of breweries across the U.S. has absolutely exploded. Back in 1995, there was around just 500. Fast forward 25 years later and there's over 6,400. And Wyoming is definitely a place that you're bound to find plenty of them.

A recent study from Zippia showed the states across the country with the most breweries per capita. Based on those statistics, Wyoming is among the top ten in the nation on that list. In fact, Wyoming showed up on the list as 6th overall with the most breweries per capita.

Statewide, Wyoming has a total of 41 breweries. We have quite a few here in the Cheyenne area, i.e.; Black Tooth, Freedom's Edge, Accomplice, etc. With regards to where Cheyenne finished on the list of the most breweries in the U.S. per capita, Zippia said this about Wyoming:

Sixth on this list is Wyoming. Sure, there are a lot of outdoor activities to enjoy in Wyoming (take Yellowstone National Park for example), but those don’t compare to visiting a brewery in Wyoming. Ok, so maybe that’s a stretch, but still, 41 breweries in Wyoming is pretty significant. Which means they definitely enjoy a brewery visit there.

Luckily for me, I'm a big fan of craft beers and love to brewery-hop (no pun intended) around to each one of those in the Cheyenne area when I get the chance. It's a nice luxury to have in this state.

Also, in case you're wondering, because of course you were, Colorado, which was probably much more expected to show up on this list, came in 4th overall on this list. They have a total of 425 breweries down there. You can find one on almost every corner. I've been lucky enough to try a few and they're definitely worth the drive down for sure.

As always, please drink responsibly and cheers!