Wyoming Is a Pretty Fabulous State to Visit in the Fall

Expect to see some tourists in our state this fall.

My favorite season is almost here. I'm a fall lover and I cannot wait for it to finally be here. I won't lie to you, there are moments when I'm outside and I can almost feel those cool temperatures. And, this is really weird, I feel like I can smell fall coming. I'm convinced every season has a smell. OK... moving on.

September brings fall and with it tourists.

We see plenty of people visit Wyoming any time of year, but autumn is a great time to be in our state. In fact, Thrillist says we are one of the best states to visit during fall. They ranked us at number 16 on their list of all 50 states.

Why? Well, first of all, have you looked around? We live in one of the most beautiful states in America and when those leaves start changing colors, it's something to see. We also start to see those snow-capped mountains all around us.

Not only is it gorgeous in our state, but there are plenty of things to do while you are here. Plus, Thrillist says it's better to visit places like Yellowstone in the fall because it's less crowded. Of course, that will look different this year (thanks COVID), but in "normal" years that seems to be the case.

It's nice to know that we don't have to go too far to take in the beautiful scenery. It's also nice that we get fall temperatures in Wyoming. Some states just get less humid, but not necessarily cooler. And no one likes to sweat while drinking their pumpkin spice latte.