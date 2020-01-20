Wyoming is a Top 20 Educated State

The folks over at WalletHub have again crunched some numbers and made a list. This time they looked at "the key factors of a well-educated population." According to their findings, Wyoming is doing pretty well.

Wyoming ranked at number 16 on the list of the most educated states. Wyoming also tied with New Hampshire for the state with the second-highest percentage of high school diploma holders

"In this study, WalletHub examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races. We compared all 50 states across 18 total metrics grouped into two categories. The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 years and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment." - WalletHub

Among our neighbors, Colorado came in at number three, Nebraska was 23, Montana was 19, and Utah was ranked 11.