Wyoming is a Top 5 State to Retire In

Personal finance website Wallet Hub released its 2020 edition of the best states to retire in. If you are someone that is retiring this year, and you live in Wyoming, you can rest easy knowing that you're in one of the top five states to do it in.

"To determine the best states to retire, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of retirement-friendliness. Our analysis examines affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life," -Wallet Hub

In their 2020 rankings, Wyoming came in as the fifth-best state to retire in. The Cowboy State was behind Flordia, Colorado, New Hampshire, and Utah.

Wyoming scored well in the affordability category, but not as well in health care availability, number of residents under 65, or cost of living.

Retiring in Wyoming (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

30 th – Adjusted Cost of Living

– Adjusted Cost of Living 4 th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking

– WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking 19 th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market

– Elderly-Friendly Labor Market 23 rd – % of Population Aged 65 & Older

– % of Population Aged 65 & Older 17 th – Property-Crime Rate

– Property-Crime Rate 20th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita