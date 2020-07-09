Wyoming is Among the Top States for Digital Entrepreneurs

Amazon has listed Wyoming as the 4th overall state with the most digital entrepreneurs per capita in the entire U.S.

In a press release, Amazon shared the list of states having the most small to medium businesses (SMBs) that are currently in their stores and Wyoming has over 1,000 at the present time. This gave the state its ranking on the list with the 4th most digital entrepreneurs per capita.

Only Iowa, Delaware, and California finished in front of Wyoming on the list, while New Jersey round out the top five.

Many small to medium businesses have turned to online sales during the pandemic as a way to continue their success and grow profits. While 1,000 small to medium business may not seem like a lot in some parts of the country that have a much larger state population, like in California, where they have over 100,000, the fact that so many per capita are currently in Wyoming is certainly showing the state's economic and innovative mindset.