Wyoming Is Angelic, Ranks Low on ‘Most Sinful States’ List

What can we say, we've got our lives together.

Can we all just be real for a second? We all got issues. We all make mistakes. We all have vices and things that others may frown upon. Things like drinking alcohol, smoking, or gambling. These are also things that we could become addicted to if we don't engage with them responsibly.

They also happen to be things that cost money and that amount adds up over time.

In fact, WalletHub says that gambling alone costs the nation $5 billion a year. Heck, smoking costs us over $300 billion. And, like WalletHub always does, they decided to rank each state by their sinful nature with their list of "2020's Most Sinful States in America."

Their results are based on several key factors like excessive drinking, percentage of people with gambling disorders, and even violent crimes per capita. They examined 47 different areas that are considered sinful behavior. Rankings were then determined by a panel of experts.

With that criteria, Wyoming came in at number 49.

You may be wondering who ranked lower than us. Well, Vermont edged us out of the most angelic title. We ranked low in several categories like anger, jealousy, vices, and greed. As for the most sinful states Nevada was number one on the list followed by Texas, Florida, California, Georgia.