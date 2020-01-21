Wyoming is Challenging You to Become a Master Angler in 2020

In Wyoming, we pride ourselves on having some of the best fishing in America. Wyoming Game and Fish are taking that to another level and challenging you to become a master angler.

The Master Angler program actually started last summer. The Wyoming Game and Fish website gives specifics on what it takes to qualify. Here are a few details:

It's open to anyone, resident of Wyoming or not

Fish have to be caught using legal means during open seasons in Wyoming

You can only be a Master Angler once per year

Another thing to keep in mind if you decide to give this a shot this year is they require photographs of you and your fish taken from the side with another object used to portray length.

The length part is key as they have qualifying lengths for each species of fish. My dad and I used to fish for bass and trout all the time and both of those are definite possibilities to make you a Master Angler if you happen to land a big one.

Even just reading about this has given me cabin fever big time. If you think you have what it takes, get all the details from the Wyoming Game and Fish Master Angler website.

