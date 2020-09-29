Wyoming is Not Exactly All In on Pumpkin Spice Lattes

One of the most anticipated events of the fall season is the announcement of the 'Pumpkin Spice Latte' (typically returning from Starbucks), but just how much does Wyoming actually love the fall flavored drink? Apparently, not all that much.

Thanks to our friends at Zippia doing the research, we found out that Wyoming loves Pumpkin Spice Lattes 35th most in the nation. That also means that they dislike them the 16th most. I'd be a fan of the latter statistic as I have a disdain for pumpkin spice. But yes, it seems that Wyomingites are not exactly that basic.

Maine, Utah, and Montana, respectively, seemed to like Pumpkin Spice Lattes the most, according to the survey. Not only does Wyoming's neighbor to the north like PSLs, but our southern acquaintances were also 8th overall on the list.

The survey was done using Google trends showing where each state ranks and if you would like to see the results from the survey, you can do so at the link here.

As for pumpkin spice in general, I know the vast minority loves its fall flavored drink but as someone who's not a fan of the drink, and not from Wyoming originally for that matter, it's nice to know that not everyone here is onboard with Pumpkin Spice Lattes. I think I've found my people.