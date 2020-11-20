Wyoming is One of the Most Charitable States in the U.S.

There's definitely something to be said for any state when it comes to giving back to good causes. And the time for it couldn't be more needed in a year like 2020, which has been pretty rough for everyone. But it turns out Wyoming happens to be one of the more charitable states in the U.S. so it looks like we're in great spot for this holiday season.

Our friends at WalletHub did the research and found that charitable efforts from all over the country are not just coming out of generous donors' pockets, but so many are also volunteering their time to help the less fortunate. Wyoming happens to be one of the states that will do that the most in the country as it seems we are the 13th most charitable state in the U.S.

Several indicators of charitable behavior were measured to determine each state's ranking but in Wyoming, some of the key results came down to the percentage of donated income and the amount of charities that the state has per capita. In terms of the highest percentage of donated income, we ranked 1st overall, in a four-way tie with Utah, Arkansas, and Georgia. We're also showing no shortage of charities in the state as we have the 6th most charities per capita.

Wyoming also had the 17th best percentage of population who have been good enough to donated their time for charitable causes. The state finished 23rd for both volunteer rate in the community and volunteers hours per capita.

In a year that's gone like 2020 has, it's good to know we're in one of the better spots for those doing charitable work. To see where every other state ranked, check out the map below.