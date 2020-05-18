Wyoming is Sleeping the Least On the Job of Any State

With many people working from home during this time, they happen to also have the luxury of being near the comfort of their own bed, or maybe just their couch or recliner. But while some are taking advantage of a nap here and there, that doesn't seem to be in the case in Wyoming.

According to Zippia.com, a recent survey of 2,000 Americans from all 50 states, Wyoming has the least amount of workers snoozing on the job.

While you might think that's misleading since we may not have a large enough population within that sample size, another state without a large population, North Dakota, finished at the other end of the list, having the largest population of workers admitting to sleeping on the job (67 percent). Alaska and Nebraska finished just behind them, respectively, with over half their workers taking a snooze on the job.

Some other important statistics revealed in the survey are as follows:

33 percent of Americans admit to napping while still on the clock.

37 percent of workers will use their couch for their nap, while 15 percent sleep at their desk.

15 percents of those napping while working don't set an alarm.

More than 50 percent of employees working from home use their work time for social media, texting, and web surfing.

But good job, Wyoming! Way to be productive while social distancing. You probably deserve a nap after all that.