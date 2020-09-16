Wyoming is the 2nd Most Hungover State in the U.S.

If you're waking up in Wyoming, having trouble trying to face the morning due to some of the decisions you made to indulge in adult beverages the previous night, you're in good company with all the other hungover people in the state.

Our friends at Zippia did the research to find out which states are the most hungover. Basically, they pretty much used the data that showed what state is seeking hangover cures the most. Wyoming showed up 2nd overall on that particular list.

Hey, don't feel bad about that ranking. I mean, you can feel bad from your hangover because you're going to, but we have as good an excuse an any for feeling that way. That elevation definitely gets to you when you're trying to kick a few drinks back during your night out. The only state that finished ahead of us is Alaska. I'm guessing it's because there's nothing else to do in Alaska but drink.

Wyoming's fellow bordering states in Nebraska, Colorado, and Montana also finished in the top ten at 3rd, 5th, and 9th, respectively. We're just in that part of the country where we like to have some drinks and then we pay the price for it in the morning. That just means we know how to party. That being said, please drink responsibly! To check out the full list, you can click the link here.