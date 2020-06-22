Wyoming is the 2nd Most Patriotic State in America for 2020

Almost a month ago, we learned that the most patriotic city in Wyoming was Cheyenne and today, it was revealed that Wyoming is ranked as the 2nd most patriotic state in the country.

As Independence Day approaches in less than two weeks, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the usual 4th of July celebrations won't necessarily get to take place in their normal capacities throughout the country, but even so, there's plenty of ways for states to display their patriotism. WalletHub recently compared each state across several key determining metrics to find out just how patriotic they are.

In some of those determining factors, Wyoming helped their cause by ranking in the top 15 in several categories:

Civics Education Requirement (1st)

Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults (5th)

Civic Engagement (7th)

Military Engagement (9th)

Active Duty Military Personnel Per 10,000 Adults (13th)

AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita (13th)

Percentage of Adults Voted in the 2016 Presidential Election

Those rankings helped Wyoming's overall cause to be ranked 2nd in patriotism only to New Hampshire who took the title as the most patriotic state in America. Bordering states Idaho (3rd), Utah (6th), and Montana (12th) each finished in the top 15 overall.

To see where each state finished overall, check out the map below.