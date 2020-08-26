Reality TV shows can be a guilty pleasure of sort. No one really wants to admit that they watch them, but they definitely have their own niche of an audience. Now we know what each state's favorite reality show is. So what's Wyoming's?

The publication, Spruce, took to the time to research what each state's favorite reality TV show is and it turns out that Wyoming's in a league of their own when it comes to their pick. Wyoming's favorite reality TV show is Netflix's 'Instant Hotel'.

Honestly, I've never even heard of that show, nor did I know that two full seasons of it existed and I watch anything and everything on TV and spend way more time in front of a television than any human being should be allowed to.

The synopsis for 'Instant Hotel' says: "Teams of Australian homeowners compete for the title of best Instant Hotel by staying overnight in each other's rentals and rating their experience." Seems like compelling drama at its finest.

The two most popular shows of eight states each were MTV's 'Catfish' and Netflix's 'Tiger King'. I was almost shocked that 'Tiger King' didn't run away with the title due to its newness and popularity, but let's be honest, it's not that it was good, it was just really really messed up. So I can see where its downfalls were not as compelling nationwide. You can view what each state's favorite reality TV show was at the link here.

Wyoming wasn't the only state that was by its lonesome when it came to picking a favorite as 15 other states besides us had a favorite that only they liked. Although, I have never seen and probably never will watch Wyoming's beloved 'Instant Hotel', who am I to talk about what a reality show is? I admittedly literally was binge watching MTV's 'Siesta Key' last night (most popular in the state of Florida) so that goes to show my taste in reality TV shows.

But pretty much everyone has a guilty pleasure, so whether it's 'Instant Hotel' or something else, enjoy it to its fullest!