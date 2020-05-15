Wyoming Lawmaker To Put Forward $600 Million Tax Relief Proposal

A Natrona County Republican lawmaker says he plans to offer an amendment to give Wyoming taxpayers some relief during a special session of the Wyoming Legislature that convenes on Friday.

Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Natrona County] sent Townsquare Media of Cheyenne the following email on Friday morning:

''I’ll be presenting an amendment during today’s special session that will provide for $600 million in combined property and sales tax relief. The combined $600 million in relief should provide for around a quarter-long tax holiday from property ad valorem and sales taxes.

The CARES act funds should be used to provide relief and assistance for Wyoming citizens and businesses, not to grow government.''

The legislature is scheduled to meet in a two-day special session starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. The session will be focused on how to spend money allocated to Wyoming through the federal CARES Act.