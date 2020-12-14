Wyoming Lawmaker Working On Bill To Stop State Health Mandates

A Republican State Representative from Natrona County says he is working on a bill to curb health mandates issued by Governor Mark Gordon and state Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist,

Rep. Chuck Gray [R-HD 57] posted the following comments on Facebook last week:

''I'm opposed to the statewide mask mandate and the other mandates announced. I believe in personal responsibility, not government mandates. I'm working on a bill that will stop the state health officer and Governor from being able to issue these unconstitutional, out of control, and arbitrary orders. The legislature needs to go into session.''

It's unclear at this point exactly when the 2021 Wyoming Legislative session will be held or what it will look like when it does convene. Legislative leaders recently voted to postpone most of the session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It appears at this point that there will be a "virtual opening" of the legislature on Jan. 12, including the governor's traditional "State of the State" address. The bulk of the session will convene sometime later in the year, but no specific date has been set at this point.