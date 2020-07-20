Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘A’ District Tournament Pairings

Single-A teams in the 2020 Wyoming Department of American Legion Baseball begin postseason play this weekend with their District Tournaments.

The East District Tournament is in Casper at Mike Lansing Field, while the West District Tournament is at Milward L. Simpson Stadium in Cody. The East is utilizing a six-team, double-elimination bracket, while the West is using round-robin play with tie-breakers, as only five teams are in its field.

Frank Gambino, WyoPreps.com

EAST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday, July 24, 2020

Game 1: Douglas vs. Wheatland, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Cheyenne Hawks vs. Gillette Rustlers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Game 3: Torrington vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m. - KGOS Listen Live

Game 4: Casper Crush vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m. (Winner earns 3rd seed)

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 12 p.m. (Winner earns 4th seed)

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m. [Championship] (Winner earns 1st seed, Loser earns 2nd seed)

WyoPreps.com

WEST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT (games times are approximate)

Friday, July 24, 2020

Powell vs. Lovell, 11 a.m. - KPOW Listen Live

Riverton vs. Lovell, 1:30 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live

Riverton vs. Cody, 4:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live

Green River vs. Cody, 7 p.m. - KODI Listen Live

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Powell vs. Riverton, 10:30 a.m. - KPOW Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live

Powell vs. Green River, 1 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live

Riverton vs. Green River, 4 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live

Lovell vs. Cody, 6:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Lovell vs. Green River, 11 a.m.

Powell vs. Cody, 1:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or KPOW Listen Live

State Seeding factors for the West District:

1- Overall record is first

2- Head-to-head if a tie

3- Three or four-way tie: head-to-head, runs given-up, runs scored, records against higher seeds in this tournament (once a 3-way tie is broken, then when it’s back to the last two teams, use head-to-head)