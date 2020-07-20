Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘A’ District Tournament Pairings
Single-A teams in the 2020 Wyoming Department of American Legion Baseball begin postseason play this weekend with their District Tournaments.
The East District Tournament is in Casper at Mike Lansing Field, while the West District Tournament is at Milward L. Simpson Stadium in Cody. The East is utilizing a six-team, double-elimination bracket, while the West is using round-robin play with tie-breakers, as only five teams are in its field.
EAST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Friday, July 24, 2020
Game 1: Douglas vs. Wheatland, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Cheyenne Hawks vs. Gillette Rustlers, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Game 3: Torrington vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m. - KGOS Listen Live
Game 4: Casper Crush vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m. (Winner earns 3rd seed)
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 12 p.m. (Winner earns 4th seed)
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m. [Championship] (Winner earns 1st seed, Loser earns 2nd seed)
WEST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT (games times are approximate)
Friday, July 24, 2020
Powell vs. Lovell, 11 a.m. - KPOW Listen Live
Riverton vs. Lovell, 1:30 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live
Riverton vs. Cody, 4:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live
Green River vs. Cody, 7 p.m. - KODI Listen Live
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Powell vs. Riverton, 10:30 a.m. - KPOW Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live
Powell vs. Green River, 1 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live
Riverton vs. Green River, 4 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live
Lovell vs. Cody, 6:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Lovell vs. Green River, 11 a.m.
Powell vs. Cody, 1:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or KPOW Listen Live
State Seeding factors for the West District:
1- Overall record is first
2- Head-to-head if a tie
3- Three or four-way tie: head-to-head, runs given-up, runs scored, records against higher seeds in this tournament (once a 3-way tie is broken, then when it’s back to the last two teams, use head-to-head)