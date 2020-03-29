Wyoming Legion Baseball Extends its Shutdown

American Legion Baseball teams across Wyoming are in the same spot as high school spring sports, no activity for three more weeks.

Following the order given by Governor Mark Gordon and similar to the Wyoming High School Activities Association, Wyoming American Legion Baseball State Chairman Cody Beers shut down the sport through at least April 19.

Beers said in a release to coaches that this means no practice, no team meetings, and no coaches making contact with players, such as an individual workout. This information was to be shared with legion baseball board, parents and players.

Here is the full statement from Commissioner Beers:

Spring is upon us, temperatures are becoming predictably warmer, and the desire is real to get outside and prepare for a baseball season.

I understand this, but Wyoming American Legion Baseball is shut down through at least April 19 . This decision follows yesterday's actions by the Wyoming High School Activities Association and Gov. Mark Gordon.

Coaches, this means no practices, no team meetings, no coaches making contact with players.

I understand you are restless. I am, too.

Please share this information with your baseball boards, your parents and your players. We are experiencing a difficult moment in our lives, and if we don't follow protocol, we may be ordered to "shelter in place." Nobody wants this. Nobody, young or old. There are rumors that "shelter in place" and borders may close very soon in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

In the words of United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, who stated today, "It is safe to say these past weeks have been among some of the most tumultuous and emotional than any of us can remember in our lifetimes. The impact of the coronavirus outbreak has been felt by individuals and families, companies and communities, across the United States and around the world.



The response to this crisis has been extraordinary; as much for what it has required from our society as for what it has revealed of us as people.

Far from causing division and discord, this crisis and the social distancing it has required, has allowed us to witness something profound and moving about ourselves: our fond and deeply felt wish to be connected with one another."

Coaches ... we, the Wyoming American Legion Baseball family are in this together. We will come out of this as a family, and hopefully, we'll play baseball this spring and summer.

Until then, best wishes to each and every one of you. Be well. Practice good hygiene; wash your hands frequently. Use social distancing. Get outside. Enjoy the sunshine.

Encourage your players and their families during this time. Limit rumors. We are in this together.

