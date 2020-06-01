Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: June 1-7, 2020

This is the third week of the 2020 Wyoming Department of American Legion Baseball season.

Three teams will finally play their first games of the season.

Monday, June 1:

Laramie at Wheatland, 5 & 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2:

Riverton at Powell, 4 & 6 p.m.

Billings, MT Cardinals at Cody Cubs, 5 & 7 p.m.

Douglas at Gillette Rustlers, 5 & 7 p.m.

Torrington at Casper Crush, 5 & 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Wheatland, 5 & 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3:

Gillette Roughriders at Casper Oilers, 3 & 5 p.m.

NOCO Roughnecks at Cheyenne Post Six, 3 & 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 4:

Rock Springs at Evanston, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 5:

Laramie at Douglas, 5 & 7 p.m.

Sheridan at Cody, 5 & 7 p.m.

Green River at Jackson, 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Lovell Mustangs at Billings, MT Cardinals, 10 a.m. (Buffalo Wild Wings Tour. in Billings, MT)

Lovell Mustangs vs. Cheyenne Hawks, 12:30 p.m. (BWW Tour. in Billings, MT)

Cheyenne Hawks at Billings, MT Cardinals, 3 p.m. (BWW Tour. in Billings, MT)

Gillette Rustlers vs. Parker, CO, 3 p.m. (BWW Tour. in Billings, MT)

Gillette Rustlers at Billings, Mt Post 4, 5:30 p.m. (BWW Tour. in Billings, MT)

Saturday, June 6:

Parker Lightning at Cheyenne Post Six, 12 p.m.

Diamond Club at Cheyenne Post Six, 5 p.m.

Gillette Roughriders at Rapid City Post 320, 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Casper Oilers host Sheridan, USA Prime, Slammers

Riverton hosts Roy Peck Invitational – Evanston, Green River, & Torrington

Billings, MT Halos at Cody, 12 p.m.

406 Flyers (Billings, MT) at Casper Crush, 2 & 4:30 p.m.

Lovell Mustangs vs. TBD (Buffalo Wild Wings Tour. in Billings, MT)

Cheyenne Hawks vs. TBD (BWW Tour. in Billings, MT)

Gillette Rustlers vs. TBD (BWW Tour. in Billings, MT)

Sunday, June 7:

Parker Lightning at Cheyenne Post Six, 10 a.m.

USA Prime at Cheyenne Post Six, 3 p.m.

Casper Oilers host Sheridan, USA Prime, Slammers

Riverton hosts Roy Peck Invitational – Evanston, Green River, & Torrington

Belgrade, MT at Cody, 12 & 2 p.m.

406 Flyers (Billings, MT) at Casper Crush, 10:30 a.m.

Lovell Mustangs vs. TBD (Buffalo Wild Wings Tour. in Billings, MT)

Cheyenne Hawks vs. TBD (BWW Tour. in Billings, MT)

Gillette Rustlers vs. TBD (BWW Tour. in Billings, MT)