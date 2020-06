Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: June 8-14, 2020

The schedule continues to pick up during the fourth week of the 2020 Wyoming Department of American Legion Baseball season.

Casper, Evanston, and Torrington will be hosting in-state events, while Gillette attends a mid-week event in Montana, and other teams play in and out-of-state competitors. There’s only once conference doubleheader on the slate and it’s at the Single-A level.

Monday, June 8:

Rapid City Post 22 at Gillette Roughriders, 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9:

Greeley GoJos at Cheyenne Post Six, 12 p.m.

Premier West (Denver, CO) at Cheyenne Post Six, 5 p.m.

Laramie at Casper Oilers, 5 & 7 p.m.

Evanston at Rock Springs, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Wheatland at Douglas, 5 & 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10:

Gillette Roughriders vs. Idaho Falls, ID Tigers, 3 p.m. (in Bozeman, MT)

Gillette Roughriders at Bozeman, MT Bucks, 5:30 p.m.

Lovell at Cody, 5 & 7 p.m. – conference games

Billings, MT Halos at Powell, 5 & 7 p.m.

Riverton at Casper Crush, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Gillette Rustlers at Belle Fourche, SD, 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 11:

Gillette Roughriders vs. Yakima, WA Pepsi Beetles, 10 a.m. (in Bozeman, MT)

Gillette Roughriders vs. Missoula, MT Mavericks, 12:30 p.m. (in Bozeman, MT)

Wheatland at Torrington, 10 a.m. (Bullock Memorial Tournament)

Laramie vs. Douglas, 10 a.m. (Bullock Mem. Tour. in Torrington)

Douglas at Torrington, 1 p.m. (Bullock Memorial Tournament)

Wheatland vs. Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, CO), 1 p.m. (Bullock Mem. Tour. in Torrington)

Laramie vs. Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m. (Bullock Mem. Tour. in Torrington)

Riverton at Lovell, 4 & 6 p.m.

Friday, June 12:

Cheyenne Post Six at Pocatello, ID, 3 & 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, CO) at Torrington, 9 a.m. (Bullock Memorial Tournament)

Wheatland vs. Douglas, 10 a.m. (Bullock Mem. Tour. in Torrington)

Laramie at Torrington, 12 p.m. (Bullock Memorial Tournament)

Douglas vs. Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, CO), 1 p.m. (Bullock Mem. Tour. in Torrington)

Laramie vs. Wheatland, 3 p.m. (Bullock Mem. Tour. in Torrington)

Layton, UT at Evanston, 12 p.m. (Ross Kesterson Memorial Tournament in Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Lone Peak, UT Maroon, 2:30 p.m. (Ross Kesterson Mem. Tour. in Evanston)

Green River vs. Lone Peak, UT Maroon, 5 p.m. (Ross Kesterson Mem. Tour. in Evanston)

Lone Peak, UT Black at Evanston, 7:30 p.m. (Ross Kesterson Memorial)

Rapid City Expos at Gillette Rustlers, 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13:

Cheyenne Post Six at Idaho Falls, ID Bandits, 12 & 2:30 p.m.

USA Prime Hormann (Denver, CO) at Casper Oilers

CO Slammers Laudick White (Denver, CO) at Casper Oilers

Rock Springs vs. Layton, UT, 9 a.m. (Kesterson Mem. Tour. in Evanston)

Green River vs. Lone Peak, UT Black, 11:30 a.m. (Kesterson Mem. Tour. in Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Lone Peak, UT Black, 2 p.m. (Kesterson Mem. Tour. in Evanston)

Green River vs. Layton, UT 4:30 p.m. (Kesterson Mem. Tour. in Evanston)

Lone Peak, UT Maroon at Evanston, 7 p.m. (Kesterson Memorial Tournament)

Cody vs. Bitterroot Red Sox (Hamilton, MT), 2:30 p.m. (in Three Forks, MT)

Cody at Gallatin Valley (Three Forks, MT), 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 14:

Evanston vs. TBD (Ross Kesterson Memorial Tournament)

Green River vs. TBD (Kesterson Mem. Tour. in Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. TBD (Kesterson Mem. Tour. in Evanston)

Sheridan at Cody, 1 & 3 p.m.