Wyoming Legislature Announces 2021 Schedule

The 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature is scheduled to convene today for one day, with lawmakers being sworn in and Governor Mark Gordon addressing the legislature at 2 p.m.

The public can attend the session today in person or watch via youtube. But because of COVID-19, this year's session will be unlike any other in the state's history:

Tuesday, January 12 Session is convened remotely. Certify election results; elect and swear in leadership; adopt temporary rules; receive address from Governor Gordon; adjourn until January 27, 2021. A limited number of committee bills are introduced and refer to standing committees to work week of January 18.

January 19, 20 & 21 Three days of virtual standing committee meetings to consider and take public testimony on the assigned bills. No physical location for the committee meetings. Bills will be reported out with amendments as determined by the committee.

Day 2 Wednesday, January 27 Session reconvenes virtually via Zoom for eight days to consider the worked committee bills.

Day 4 Friday, January 29 Cross-over Day in eight-day virtual session. NOTE: If final action is not taken on a bill in house of origin, will be considered at reconvened session.

Day 5 Monday, February 1 Final Rules of the 66th Legislature are adopted in both houses.

Day 9 Friday, February 5 Adjournment of eight-day virtual session. JCCs on all bills are completed; Presiding officers introduce and refer some bills to standing committees to work the week of February 22. 1 Please Note that Days on which Standing Committees Meet when legislature is not in Session are not included in the total of Legislative Working Days.

General Session Schedule Week of February 22 Up to three days of standing committee meetings to consider bills referred; DEADLINE: Budget Bill available to the Public no later than February 22nd .

Day 10 Monday, March 1 Session is reconvened. Session will be held in person if health metrics allow. Day 12 Wednesday, March 3 Last day for Senate Files to be submitted to LSO for introduction per current Senate Rules. (noon) Day 15 Monday, March 8 Budget Week; COW 1st Day Last day for House Bills to be submitted to LSO for introduction per current House Rules. (noon) Day 16 Tuesday, March 9 Budget Week; COW 2nd Day Day 17 Wednesday, March 10 Budget Week; 2nd Reading Day 19 Friday, March 12 Budget Week, 3rd Reading Day 20 Monday, March 15 JCC on Budget – All Week, if necessary

Day 22 Wednesday, March 17 Last day for Bills to be reported out of Committee in house of origin. Day 23 Thursday, March 18 Last day for Committee of the Whole in house of origin. Day 24 Friday, March 19 Last day for Second Reading on Bills in house of origin. January 10, 2021 • WWW.WYLOEG.GOV 2021 General Session Schedule Day 25 Monday, March 22 Last day for Third Reading on Bills in house of origin. Day 27 Wednesday,

March 24 DEADLINE: Vote on JCC Report on Budget Day 29 Friday, March 26 Last day for Bills to be reported out of Committee in second house. Day 30 Monday, March 29 Last day for Second Reading in the second house. Day 30 Monday, March 29 DEADLINE: Date to send any bill to Governor with possibility for Veto Override. Day 31 Tuesday, March 30 Last day for Third Reading in the second house. Day 32 Wednesday, March 31 Concurrence on Amendments/Joint Conference Committee Reports. Day 33 Thursday, April 1 Concurrence on Amendments/Joint Conference Committee Reports. Day 34 Friday,

April 2 Joint Conference Committee Reports; All JCC Reports due to Front Desk by 2:00 p.m.; Last Day for Veto Override Votes; ADJOURN by Midnight.