Senior residents have been calling local and state agencies to tell them they have not been able to buy day-to-day necessities such as over-the-counter medications and toilet paper due to the panic buying spurred by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Rolling Hills near Glenrock said it has received notices about these concerns from the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, the Wyoming Department of Health's Aging Division and the Department of Family Services at the direction of Gov. Mark Gordon.

Those with disabilities and/or limited incomes have reported similar concerns.

Rolling Hills and probably other municipalities are asking for supplies, especially if any of them have leftover supplies from the 2017 eclipse.

Lisa M. Osvold, senior administrator of the Wyoming Department of Health's Aging Division also asked town and city leaders to use Wyoming 211 if people in their community have had difficulty getting basic necessities or getting referrals to social service agencies.

Wyoming 211 has resources over the phone and online with resources including county emergency management offices, senior centers, Department of Family Services and county health offices.