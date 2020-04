WyoLotto officials are encouraging Cowboy Draw players to check their tickets, as one of them is now worth over $870,000.

The winning ticket was purchased yesterday at 11:35 a.m. at the Maverik in Douglas.

The winning numbers are 5, 21, 23, 27 and 40.​

Whoever has the winning ticket is looking at a payout of $870,470.

