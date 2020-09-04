Wyoming Loves its Barbecue the 4th Most of All States

For Labor Day Weekend, you may be grilling it up as many people will for the holiday. And as such, it seems that Wyoming loves to barbecue almost more than anyone else in the U.S.

A recent study from Zippia used Google Trends that showed how often 'barbecue' was searched, as well as how many barbecue restaurants there are in each state to determine the overall rankings in which states loved barbecue the most. It just so happens that Wyoming came in 4th overall on the list, including ranking 2nd on the list in terms of Google searches for barbecue.

Finishing ahead were Montana (go figure), Kansas (what else is there to do there?), and Missouri. As someone from St. Louis, Missouri, I can honestly say that the best barbecue in the U.S. is truly Missouri. And not St. Louis either, it's in Kansas City. Seriously, fight me.

It seems that New England states were all at the bottom of the list. I'm not even going to tell you which states. They're just all elitists!...I'm just kidding, New England states (not really).

So whether it's brisket, ribs, or something else, barbecue it up this weekend! There's nothing like some good BBQ on Labor Day Weekend. I'll be grilling it up for sure...I mean, it'll be on my George Foreman Grill, but still.