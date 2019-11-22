Wyoming Makes ‘Best U.S. Cities for Thanksgiving Getaway’ List

You won't have to travel far if you wanna get out of town this Thanksgiving.

The only travel I do around the holidays is just enough to get to my loved ones' houses. I've never been one who wants a weekend getaway. To me, Thanksgiving and Christmas are a time to be with family.

However, some people like to enjoy the holidays in another city.

That being said, Travel Awaits has crafted a list of the "Best U.S. Cities for a Thanksgiving Getaway in 2019." Of course, New York City which features the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade made the list, but you'll also find places like Washington D.C. with its gorgeous fall colors and even Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Yep, this celebrity haven made the list..

Of course the fall views in Wyoming are breathtaking so it's a great place to take photos #ForTheGram. Restaurants also offer special menus through the weekend and if you need to work off some of those extra calories, there are plenty ways to get active in the great outdoors. There's also a Turkey Trot 5K. To top things off you can enjoy the Town Square Lighting to kick off the Christmas season.

Have you done Thanksgiving in Jackson Hole?