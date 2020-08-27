Wyoming Man Accused Of Injuring Pregnant Woman In Hospital Attack

A 34-year old man is being accused of injuring a pregnant woman, strangulation of a household member and possession of meth in connection with an incident earlier this week at a Rock Springs Hospital.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County at 7 p.m. on August 24 on a report of an assault.

The post says that when police arrived, they found a male assault victim who told them that a woman had also been assaulted by Micheal Vensor (shown in photo).

According to the post

Vensor was arrested for two counts of Aggravated Assault and Battery-Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Women, one count of Strangulation of a Household Member, and one count of Unlawful Possession Powder or Crystalline < 3 grams – 1st Offense.