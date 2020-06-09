A 19-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested over the weekend at a hospital in Rock Springs after he shut off power to numerous pieces of hospital equipment, police say.

Antonio Landeroz was booked into jail on recommended charges of terroristic threats, criminal entry, interference with a police officer and reckless endangering, according to the Rock Springs Police Department.

Police officers responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a suspicious incident.

Their investigation determined that Landeroz had entered the hospital's maintenance building and turned off the power. It was not immediately clear to what extent the hospital and its operations were impacted, but police say there were no patients in the area affected by the power outage.

Further details of the case have not been released.