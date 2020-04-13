Wyoming Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Rollover Crash

A 31-year-old Wyoming man injured in a rollover crash northeast of Thermopolis last week has died, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on April 6 near milepost 4 on Wyoming 172.

According to a crash report, Jesse Tyler was driving east when he "encountered severe frost heaves in the roadway" and lost control of his pickup.

The pickup reportedly rolled down the south embankment and over the right-of-way fence where Tyler, who was unbuckled, was ejected.

Tyler was taken to Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital in Thermopolis and then helicoptered to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper where he died from his injuries.

The patrol says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

