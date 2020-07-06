Wyoming Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash Near Buffalo

A Wyoming man is dead after witnesses say he rode his motorcycle into oncoming traffic on a highway near Buffalo last week.

Dave Handley, 56, was not wearing a helmet, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Authorities say he may have been fatigued or asleep, or that he may have experienced a medical condition immediately before the crash.

Per the report, witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated Handley rode across the centerline of the highway into oncoming traffic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and hit the left rear fender of a GMC Sierra as well as the left front and side of a camper trailer being pulled by the pickup truck.

The driver of the GMC told troopers that he saw the motorcycle come across the centerline toward him, so he steered to the right to try and avoid a head-on collision.

"Evidence showed a front tire mark at the point of impact and no signs of the motorcycle braking or any other evasive actions," the report concludes.

Two other people involved in the crash were not hurt.