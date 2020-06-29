Wyoming Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charges in Fort Collins

A 52-year-old Laramie man is facing several felony charges after allegedly driving into a construction crew in Fort Collins on Friday, killing one man and injuring three others.

Police say the motorist was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

According to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page, the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Friday when a truck driven by Scott Duwaldt of Laramie went off the roadway at the intersection of Prospect Road and Azalea Drive.

The truck allegedly collided with four members of an AEG construction crew who were working off the roadway. AEG is a contract provider for Connexion, the City of Fort Collins Broadband provider.

Three adult members of the crew were seriously injured, while the fourth was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the post.

Duwalt was arrested on the following charges, according to the post:

· Vehicular Homicide (class 3 felony)

· Vehicular Assault – 3 counts (class 4 felony)

· Driving Under the Influence (traffic misdemeanor)

The Facebook post also includes the following comments:

Prospect Road was closed between Larch Street and La Reatta Court for approximately 4.5 hours while investigators processed the scene. Based on the investigation, police believe that Duwaldt was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision, who has not already given a statement to police, is asked to contact Officer Drew Jurkofsky at (970) 416-2224.