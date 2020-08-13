Wyoming Man Killed After Running Stop Sign in Rawlins

A 67-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Rawlins Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of W. Pine Street and 7th Street.

Police Lt. Jared Frakes says Zane Lew was headed north on 7th Street when he collided with a pickup that was headed east on W. Pine Street.

Frakes says it's unknown if Lew, who died from his injuries, "failed to stop or if he stopped and didn't see the pickup, but either way there was a stop sign violation involved."

The driver of the pickup was uninjured in the crash.

