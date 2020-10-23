Wyoming Man Killed in Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Patrol Says

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a driver who died in a crash early Wednesday morning near Ten Sleep may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near milepost 5.7 on Wyoming 436.

The patrol says 56-year-old Wyoming resident James Beck was driving east when he went off the right side of the road.

According to a crash report, Beck's pickup traveled through a fence and across rough terrain for approximately 500 feet before falling into a deep gully.

Beck was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.