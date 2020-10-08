Wyoming Man Killed in Rollover Crash Near Gillette

A 40-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his pickup near Gillette Tuesday night.

It happened near milepost 4 on Bell Road.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Darrel Adsit was driving north when he lost control of his pickup on the gravel road and rolled it.

Adsit was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

The patrol says a relative located the pickup after Adsit failed to return home.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Adsit is the 102nd person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.

