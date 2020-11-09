Wyoming Man Killed in Rollover Crash Near Lander

An 84-year-old Wyoming man died last week after rolling his pickup near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Monday, Nov. 2, at approximately 3:20 p.m. near milepost 2.9 on N. 2nd Street.

The patrol says Lawrence Englert was driving south when he lost control of his pickup and went off the right side of the road. The pickup collided with a fence, a utility pole and a tree before coming to rest upside down.

Englert was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

A possible medical condition is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Englert is the 116th person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.