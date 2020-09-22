Wyoming Man Sought For Passing Counterfeit Money

The Rock Springs Police Department is looking for a man suspected of passing a counterfeit $100 bill ar a liquor store last month.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, the man shown in the photo shown above is believed to have passed the funny money on August 16 to an employee at the Liquor Depot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30's, about 5'10 inches tall with facial hair. At the time of the alleged crime, he was wearing a light-colored shirt with blue jeans. Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to contact Officer Machado at 307-352-1575 (reference case number R20-21201).

You can also message the RSPD Facebook page. Tipsters may remain anonymous.