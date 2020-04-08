Wyoming Medical Center: Over 1,000 Cloth Masks Missing

Wyoming Medical Center officials say more than 1,000 cloth masks have gone missing from the hospital's laundry department.

"We hope to find the missing masks in the next few days, but in the meantime, keep those donations coming," the hospital said Tuesday on its Facebook page. Exactly what happened to the masks remains unclear.

A day earlier, the hospital asked the community to create and donate 500 cloth face masks by Wednesday to protect people coming into the facility.

"We know how hard you have all worked and we cannot adequately express our appreciation for all your time, effort and expertise. Our nurses, physicians, housekeepers and everyone at WMC thank you!"

To create each mask, a single layer of 100 percent cotton fabric should be used. Tie straps are preferable over elastic straps, but either is acceptable, the hospital said.

Masks can be dropped off in the WMC lobby, accessible from the west parking garage, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

The hospital still needs isolation gowns and other personal protective equipment including goggles, face shields and gloves. If you'd like to help, check out the WMC website for details.

