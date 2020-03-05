Wyoming Men’s Basketball Pulls Off Feat at Conference Tournament

It hasn't exactly been a highlight reel of a season for the Wyoming Cowboys men's basketball team, but last night, they pulled off a feat that's never been done in the history of their conference tournament.

The 2019-20 Cowboys became the first team in the history of the Mountain West Conference team to earn a win as an 11-seed in the tournament. They pulled off an upset over the 6-seed Colorado State Rams with an 80-74 victory.

Wyoming got 20 points from freshman Kwane Marble II to lead the way over the rival Rams. All five starters for the Cowboys scored in double figures on the night as Jake Hendricks finished with 16 points and six rebounds, Trevon Taylor had 15 points, and Hunter Maldonado had 13 points and six assists.

In the Rams (20-12) loss, freshman Isaiah Stevens led with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Wyoming (8-23) will now face the 3-seed Nevada Wolfpack (19-11) tonight at 9:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Cowboys would have to run the table and win the conference tournament in order to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

While that doesn't exactly seem promising right now, crazier things have happened. That's why they call it March Madness.