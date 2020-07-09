Wyoming Might Just Have the Best View of Comet NEOWISE

For all the stargazers out there, Comet NEOWISE is putting on a show for a little while in July. Seeing as how Wyoming has plenty of wide open spaces, we may just have the best view of the comet than anyone else in the U.S.

Back in late March, astronomers spotted Comet NEOWISE passing the sun and it has since gradually brightened thanks to sunlight and solar winds, which help it release gases to form its tail, which helps it only to become even more visible.

The unfortunate thing about Comet NEOWISE is that currently, the best time to see it is roughly sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. So you'll certainly have to be up early to catch the celestial block of ice hurtling through space. The comet will be viewable at that time very low on the horizon East-Northeast, should you have clear visibility.

However, if you're not a morning person and you want to be able to see the comet in a night sky, you're in luck. Starting on Monday, July 13th, the comet will be visible in the northwest, very low on the horizon, sometime around sunset.

For more on Comet NEOWISE (it's named after a telescope by the way), you can check out spaceweather.com.