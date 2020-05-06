Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Keyhole State Park

A 67-year-old Wyoming man was killed last week when he crashed his motorcycle near Keyhole State Park.

The crash happened southeast of Pine Haven around 5:15 p.m. on April 26.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says John Knospler was headed east on Old Sundance Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve at milepost 7.9 and went down in the ditch.

Knospler was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries.

Knospler is the second motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways this year. The patrol investigated 15 fatal motorcycle crashes last year, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

