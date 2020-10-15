Chancey Williams is the leader of a band that is growing in popularity each year especially with the rodeo crowd and his roots in the sport are what helped him go to college. He earned a total of four degrees including a master's from the University of Wyoming. Williams rode broncs and roped. Eventually, after learning pickup man fundamentals from Bill Larsen there came a time to make a choice. Chancey picked music and that career is working out very well despite the coronavirus slowdown for the entertainment industry along with just about everything else. We got to spend some time on the folks' home place with Chancey last month. He was anxious to talk about supporting college rodeo. Williams and the Younger Brothers Band sponsor bronc riding at the spring Casper College rodeo and often help with fundraising causes for the UW rodeo program. Chancey is still most comfortable with a horse nearby.

