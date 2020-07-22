Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man Shootout is Thursday [AUDIO]

The Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Shootout will be in Harrison, NE on Thursday with kick-off at 5 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for June 6, 2020, in Chadron, NE. It was pushed back to July 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then adjusted to July 23 and moved to Harrison’s Sioux County High School. It’s a 6-man field, and the surface is grass.

There will be limited attendance due to coronavirus restrictions but as Wyoming head coach Jack Cobb told WyoPreps, they’re just happy to be playing.

WyoPreps’ David Settle spoke with Coach Cobb on the phone Wednesday to catch up on all things with team Wyoming in the audio interview on the video above. The team arrived in Lusk on Tuesday to prepare for Thursday's game.

Three players on the original roster and one assistant coach had to back out due to prior commitments or personal reasons.

The roster features these 16 players:

Alex Delgado & Preston Elmore = Guernsey-Sunrise

Conor McGraw & Shane McGraw = H.E.M.

Dalton Butler, Dawson Butler, & Jhett Letellier = Hulett

Wyatt Duncan, Tony Enriquez, Karter Evans, Oscar Herrera, & Taylor Otte= Little Snake River

Asa Eldredge = Meeteetse

Menphis Smith = Saratoga

Salem Ynostrosa & Trenton Friday = St. Stephens.

Little Snake River head coach Jack Cobb is the Wyoming team head coach. He is assisted by Sam Weeldreyer from LSR, Clif Jones of H.E.M., and Billy Brost of St. Stephens.

This year’s game will be the ninth meeting in the series. Wyoming leads the all-time series, 5-3.

You can watch and listen to this year’s game by clicking one of the buttons below.