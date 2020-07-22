Wyoming Now 6th in Nation for Fewest Covid-19 Restrictions

As the ongoing pandemic continues, an updated list showed that Wyoming now ranks sixth for fewest Covid-19 restrictions in the nation.

WalletHub reported that as of July 21st, Wyoming was now 6th overall in having the fewest Covid-19 restrictions while only South Dakota, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Utah, and Iowa have even fewer restrictions in their states. Idaho tied us for 6th overall.

Some key statistics to keep in mind that determined Wyoming's current ranking are as follows (1st = fewest):

7 th – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

– Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public 1 st – Workplace Temperature Screening

– Workplace Temperature Screening 1 st – Travel Restrictions

– Travel Restrictions 14 th – Large Gatherings Restrictions

– Large Gatherings Restrictions 1 st – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

– Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order 1 st – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

– Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses 2 nd – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

– Reopening of Restaurants and Bars 1st – Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations

To our immediate south, Colorado has the 47th fewest Covid-19 restrictions, which conversely means they have the 4th most out of the 50 states plus Washington, D.C. (51 overall). California remains as the state with the most restrictions overall.

To get an idea where all the other states rank in terms of overall restrictions due to Covid-19, check out the map below.

