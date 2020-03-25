Wyoming Now Has 40 COVID-19 Cases; New Patients in 2 Counties

Wyoming's number of coronavirus cases has reached 40, according to updated numbers released Wednesday morning by the state health department.

It's an increase of three cases statewide from Tuesday evening. Fremont County is reporting one additional case, while Laramie County's total increased to 10.

Natrona County still has four cases, two of which were announced Tuesday.

Other cases are located in Campbell, Carbon, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Teton counties.

At least 930 people statewide have been tested for COVID-19.